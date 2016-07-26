36 Better Performing Companies to Ride This Bull Run

Seasonal Magazine identifies 36 better performing companies in recent quarters, using 15 metrics. While the current bull run in Indian equities is largely a liquidity driven rally powered by FIIs, the momentum is likely to continue with only brief corrections, as the ongoing good monsoon and policy actions by the government are expected to grow corporate earnings starting from the upcoming quarter. It pays to be invested in better quality stocks during such extended bull runs, and Seasonal Magazine's research team deploys 15 performance and valuation metrics to pick the winners. These metrics include, Profit Growth, Profit Margin, Growth in Margin, Sales Growth, Respect for Equity, Return on Equity, Return on Capital Employed, Return on Assets, Debt / Equity, Dividend Yield, FII & DII Holding, Promoter Holding, Promoter Pledges, Price / Book Value, and Price / Earnings.
So, here are the 36 companies and their stocks that pass our tests for better performance:
8K MILES SOFTWARE SERVICES:
Growth is being powered by a string of unique acquisitions in USA.
The cloud services player's stock has surged nearly 145 times from Rs. 18 in late 2012 to Rs. 2550 in late FY'16, stunning most market observers. The market cap expansion was justifiably on fundamental growth, when 8k Miles' earnings soared by more than 11 times during these past 4 years. Still, the balance sheet remains small, and the base effect on the revenue side is still favourable for the Chennai based company whose operations are mainly in USA. The company also scores high in Respect for Equity, Profit Margin, and Return for Equity, among other metrics. However, 8k Miles is yet to provide dividends to investors, and the valuations are also steep for value investors to feel comfortable at this stage. There is a concern that the growth may be slowing down, but so far the company has been taking the right steps in USA for furthering its early mover advantage in cloud services. It has done a string of acquisitions overseas, and has also roped in an impressive panel of strategic advisors in its core market, which is surprising for its size. During FY'16, revenue has soared by 118% while net profit has surged by almost 109%.
AVANTI FEEDS:
Support of world’s largest seafood processor is coming in handy.
A very niche player in the market for shrimp feeds and shrimp manufacturing, Avanti has been an investor’s delight for the past 5 years, when its share price surged by nearly 106 times. Powering the market cap expansion was its earnings expansion that was nearly 5 times in 5 years. The Andhra and Telengana based firm is noted for its small equity and low-debt model, and growing nature of the aquaculture market in India, especially after the introduction of the vannamei shrimps, is ensuring that the base effect will favour Avanti Feeds for a long time to come. The company also comes across as strong in several other core metrics like Sales Growth, Return on Equity, RoCE, Dividend Yield etc. Still, the stock remains attractive for value investors, trading at a cheap price-earnings (P/E) valuation of less than 15 times. While part of this low-valuation is due to the potential for adverse weather and diseases affecting shrimps to impact the demand scenario significantly, Avanti has been battling these problems with better processes and stringent quality control systems. World’s largest seafood processor Thai Union is a major investor in Avanti. FY’16 profit growth was over 36%.
BAJAJ FINANCE:
From TVs to e-com to now groceries, easy credit is the driver here.
From a captive lender for Bajaj vehicles, this NBFC has transformed into one of the most strategically diversified players within a short span of around 7 years. The share price speaks for itself during this period surging by 125 times, on profits that multiplied 14 times. Bajaj Finance also scores high in other core metrics like Respect for Equity, Revenue Growth, Growth in Margins, Return on Equity, Return on Assets etc. The NBFC’s success is largely based on its selection of two underserved markets – consumer durables finance and SME loans – and the dramatic way in which it has grown these markets with customer-friendly policies like zero-interest loans in the appliances market and rapid disbursal in the case of SMEs. Recently, it has taken its pioneering zero-interest model to e-commerce market by tying up with market leader, Flipkart, and to household / grocery market through Future Group (Central Mall / Big Bazaar). It is also continually expanding its product portfolio to include financing of lifestyle products, life care processes etc. However, this high potential for growth has made the stock trade at a high valuation of over 7 times its book-value. FY’16 profit growth is over 42%.
CAN FIN HOMES:
Very few HFCs have mixed growth and asset quality to this extent.
Affordable home loan provider Can Fin Homes, promoted by public sector lender Canara Bank, has played the home loan business perfectly during the last 5 years, and is reaping rich dividends now. Share price has surged by almost 16 times within the last 4 years itself, driven by profit growth of 3.5 times within the same period. Can Fin Homes has fared excellently in core metrics like Asset Quality, Respect for Equity, Revenue Growth, Growth in Margins, Return on Equity, Return on Assets etc. Its NPAs are among the lowest in the home loan industry. Driving the asset quality is its robust loan underwriting policies and focus on conventional sector customers like government and PSU employees. Can Fin is known in the market for its proactive stance and rapid Turnaround Time (TAT). Legendary entrepreneur NR Narayana Murthy who co-founded Infosys is a major investor in the company through his Catamaran Ventures. Despite getting re-rated significantly in recent years, and despite its continuing growth potential, Can Fin Homes stock remains reasonably priced, at price-to-book of 3.7 times against, say Gruh Finance’s 10.8 times. FY’16 profit growth is over 82%.
EICHER MOTORS:
Attaining traction abroad will be the game-changer from now on.
Fortune continues its shower on Eicher Motors. Just when its Royal Enfield motorcycle division was showing the first signs of a slowdown from the astounding growth of the past 7 years, its commercial vehicles JV with Volvo has started showing improved growth. Share price is up by a shocking 94 times within the past 7 years, driven by earnings that expanded by 11 times. Eicher Motors comes across as strong in metrics like Respect for Equity, Low Debt/Equity, Sales Growth, Growth in Margin, and Return on Equity. While tempering of growth in Bullet motorcycles is happening now, this growth is still way above any of its competitors, driven also by the low base effect which is still in RE’s favour. The division is betting big on a cautious and calibrated push into export markets which has started showing results in recent months. For the 12-month period ending March 2016, profit has grown by over 61% over the corresponding period. Despite continuing fundamental outperformance, the stock has become range-bound after 7 years of market-leading growth, due to high valuations. Promoter group has also sold a 4.2% stake for Rs. 2100 crore.
FORCE MOTORS:
If Benz and BMW will grow in India, so will their engine assembler.
Force Motors has tried many vehicle lines and products during its many years of existence, of which only a few have been successful, but in those few it has been remarkably successful, like its Traveller range of LCVs, and its engine assembling facilities for German auto majors Mercedes and BMW. Stock price has surged by almost 69 times within the last 7 years. Still, Force Motors is not a very expensive stock, trading at 22 times its earnings, and market is waiting for steadier growth, after the Volkswagen fiasco’s shadow over Benz & BMW, as well as India’s tough stance on larger diesel engines used by the German duo. However, Force is seeing higher opportunities in the horizon and has recently opened a new Rs. 100 crore engine and axle plant at Pune for Mercedes. Force Motors also scores high on Respect for Equity, Sales Growth, Growth in Margin, and Low Debt / Equity. FY’16 profit is up by almost 77%. After a blistering run, especially during 2014 and 2015, the stock is taking a breather in 2016 and trading range-bound. A breakout is possible as the low base effect will be in Force Motors’ favour for a long time to come.
GIC HOUSING FINANCE:
The focus was on affordable, long before affordable became chic.
When housing finance stocks were on fire during the last couple of years, GIC Housing Finance stock participated only modestly. But when 2016 arrived, and most housing finance stocks turned weary, affordable home loan provider GIC Housing’s stock started performing admirably. On a longer duration, this joint sector home finance firm has been an outperformer with its stock price increasing 9 times within the last 7 years. Powering GIC’s market cap expansion was a high dividend yield that stood at nearly 11% around 7 years back, and is even now a decent 1.60%. The company fares excellently in Respect for Equity, Sales Growth, Dividend Yield, and Asset Quality. The positive re-rating in the stock which started in late February 2016 has taken the stock to a P/BV of 2.15, which still leaves room for significant price appreciation. The rerating has been triggered by a good performance in FY’16 that saw earnings expand by nearly 21%, aided by a strong Q4 where profit was up by nearly 35%. A core strength of GIC Housing’s operation is its decades’ old experience in serving suburban housing markets in Western India, nearby major metro cities like Mumbai.
KEI INDUSTRIES:
Any voltage is carried and even in Middle East and Africa.
Electrical cables manufacturer and electrical EPC contractor KEI Industries ranks among one of the best turnaround stories since 2013. Within less than 3 years, KEI stock has appreciated by almost 20 times, driven by an earnings expansion of nearly 2.5 times. This maker of all kinds of electrical wires and cables from household wires to Extra High Voltage (EHV) cables, and all products in between, ranks high in metrics like Respect for Equity, Growth in Margin, and Return on Equity. In recent years, KEI has successfully strengthened its products for the household through a major rebranding exercise that sought to make KEI a household name. During FY’16, earnings are up by nearly 83%. KEI’s margin expansion is driven by focus on higher-margin products like EHV cables, better integration of its products in its EPC projects, and better positioning for the household market. KEI operates on reasonable debt levels (approximately a D/E of 1), and as such market is watching for either the resultant operational leverage to kick in or for the company to pare the debt on a longer horizon. KEI has significant and growing sales in several countries of the Middle East and Africa.
KITEX GARMENTS:
Future will hinge on how a sister firm is listed and merged.
Globally leading infant-wear manufacturer, Kitex Garments’ stock had a dream run in the bourses from 2011 to mid of 2015, appreciating by over 28 times within 4 years, driven by nearly 5 times expansion in earnings. But since then it corrected by over 68%, on the performance breaking the guidance. Since then both the performance and the stock have been improving slowly but steadily. The stock is up by 58% from the fall, driven by FY’16 profit growth of 14% and Q4 FY’16 sales growth of 17%. Kitex Garments fares high in certain core metrics like Respect for Equity and Low Debt/Equity. A dividend paying company, and that too rising dividends, Kitex Garments’ yield will, however, come across as high only for investors who have been holding for long. A major breakthrough in the company’s fortunes might happen when a plan by the promoters to list Kitex Childrenswear Ltd (owned by promoters) and to merge it into Kitex Garments Ltd, fructify. While this may entail dilution for existing investors, in the long-term the combined entity will emerge stronger as one of the world’s largest infant-wear manufacturers. The recent textile policy by Indian Government is also positive for Kitex.
LIC HOUSING FINANCE:
Expertise in property collaterals has been extended to other sectors.
The past 12-15 months haven’t been the best period for larger housing finance companies. While smaller HFCs caught up with biggies in market share as well as valuations, bigger players were hit by the large base effect to record significant growth. Still, LIC Housing Finance, one of India’s larger HFCs, has executed an impressive performance with FY’16 profit up by nearly 20%, on sales that was up by 16%. Such potential for outperformance even under challenging situations, long understood by the market, was what had taken LIC HF’s stock price up by 3.5 times from 2013 to 2015. The housing finance major, promoted by Life Insurance Corporation of India, also scores high on a few metrics like Respect for Equity, Sales Growth, Profit Margin, Return on Assets, and Return on Equity. LIC Housing’s growth strategy to offset the large-base and grow has been to think outside of housing loans, and offer loans to secure entities like corporates, hospitals, professionals etc based on property collateral, cash flows, rental securitization etc. But the best is yet to come for LIC HF as India awaits a housing boom that will make large bases small.
V-GUARD INDUSTRIES:
A profit growth that is bigger than in any of the preceding 5 fiscals, changes fortunes.
After just one flat year in earnings, V-Guard has bounced back powerfully, recording nearly 58% growth on the bottomline in FY’16. The lull that was due to the unexpected crude price fall has been more than compensated with a profit growth that is bigger than in any of the preceding 5 fiscals. The market, ever ready to pounce on such opportunities, quickly took the V-Guard stock up by 45% post the annual numbers. This response is hardly surprising as except for the slowdown in growth during FY’15, V-Guard always had everything else going for it. The household electrical appliances and electrical cables maker scores high in several core metrics like Sales Growth, Growth in Margin, Debt / Equity, Respect for Equity, Return on Assets, Return on Equity, RoCE, and FII & DII Holding. It was that overall high-quality approach in management that made V-Guard stock multiply by nearly 21 times within a little over the last 8 years since its IPO. A 10:1 stock split has been recently announced. The firm is continually innovating on new products and solutions for the household and is most bullish about a solar solution for homes in Uttar Pradesh and eastern states.
PAGE INDUSTRIES:
Growth has come down, and will valuations follow suit?
Such a informative article but sad to see no body discussed anything in comments.ReplyDelete
However, great piece of content.
Good information for investorsReplyDelete
Great list of fundamentally strong stocksReplyDelete
Very interesting infoReplyDelete
InterestingReplyDelete
good infoReplyDelete