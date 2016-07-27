How to Pick Winning Stocks?

Which are the next great Indian companies? A million dollar question or a billion dollar question depending on whether you are a retail or institutional investor. Some of the best emerging market investors of the foreign institutional kind have filtered through more than thirty countries to zero in on India. Screening sectors come next. Still, the next step, picking great companies for investment is inherently tough as it demands multi-dimensional research across two dozen fundamental metrics. Looking beyond the obvious is lesson number one. How neat it would have been if someone would filter out the noise, crunch the numbers, and condense the disparate data into one single recommendation, an actionable idea that empowers. The challenge is formidable as the only enabler is deep domain knowledge. Tomorrow is already passé in this business, as timing is everything. Success here is staying ahead of the curve to capture the inflection points in time.
Seasonal Magazine undertook this challenge recently, and here is how we went about it:
When we set out to identify India’s great companies in the making, one thing was sure, we wanted it to be as inclusive of good values as possible. This was not to be about outperformance in any one metric like profit growth or zero debt or stock outperformance. Everything mattered including sustainable employment creation to meaningful corporate social responsibility programs.
Having said that, we should also add that this is not an endeavor to find the largest charitable organizations or the greatest philanthropists around. Business, at its heart, is about making maximum profits that translates to maximum value to its promoters and investors. But we made sure that profit making is not of the mindless kind, but coupled with maximum value to all stakeholders including employees and smaller suppliers and associates, and, of course to the society around.
Why Respect for Equity is most important:
Our research team started off with Respect for Equity, as it is one of the most fundamental values of an enterprise, but which is getting eroded rapidly thanks to the new principle of continuous equity dilution followed by large startups especially e-commerce firms. At its heart, Respect for Equity implies only a few things, but which are getting increasingly difficult to follow.
Firstly, it accords value to how big an enterprise can be planned by how small an equity capital base. Many big-pocketed industry groups can fund many businesses from scratch and make them profitable brands, if they are determined to do it. But at what cost is the issue.
Take Tide Water Oil for instance. The maker of Veedol brand of automotive and industrial lubricants. Not a large company by any measure with an annual revenue run rate of around 1000 crores rupees and profit run rate of around 100 crores. Of more importance, perhaps is the fact that it is a noted brand among consumers with instant recognition across India in its sector.
The beauty of Tide Water Oil is that it was built with an equity capital of not even 1 crore rupees. Yes, until recently (when it went for a 1:1 bonus issue) its equity capital was just 85 lakh rupees! Such tiny equities translate to large earnings per share (EPS), which expands the share price like nothing else can. That is how investors in Tide Water Oil witnessed a nearly 40 times share price surge within the last 12 years.
Incidentally, Tide Water Oil is a Joint Sector firm, with the Public Sector Undertaking Andrew Yule & Company being its promoter. But more such tiny equity wealth creation sagas can be found in the pure private sector than in PSUs, with ready examples being the likes of MRF, Eicher Motors, Bosch, Kitex etc.
The second factor with regard to Respect for Equity is how reluctant is a business to expand its equity and therefore dilute its earnings per share. Businesses are always aiming for growth and the greatest temptation for any promoter is to invest so as to scale up. And what if there are large investors willing to invest huge funds into promising businesses? If the promoter is willing to dilute his holding for fresh money coming in, his existing public investors almost follow suit, and that is how this problematic culture of scant respect for equity has developed in India. Dilution at the drop of a hat.
But what if there is another way out to scale up without expanding the equity and causing dilution? Eicher Motors is a case study in this regard. During the last 10 long years, Eicher’s equity has remained a modest Rs. 27 odd crore rupees. Didn’t Eicher scale up reasonably within these 10 years? Forget the sales that shot up by six times and even the profits that shot up by 20 times, what was most impressive about Eicher’s scaling up was that it invested big time in three different ventures – Royal Enfield Bikes, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, and Eicher Polaris Utility Vehicles, without adding a rupee to the equity capital base!
The strategy was most impressive as the rapid scaling up was also on negligibly small debt, and that is what sent the share price of Eicher soaring by a 100 times within the last ten years.
How Eicher could do this is simple enough to understand, but difficult to practice for many companies. Without investing through equity or debt, Eicher ploughed back a significant portion of its earnings back into the company’s various divisions and joint ventures to fund expansion and drive growth. Also of note is the fact that it raised funds by getting out of many businesses including its legacy tractor business, so that the money could be better utilized in promising divisions like Royal Enfield and Volvo Eicher.
All the while, it also maintained its strategy of paying decent dividends, if not generous ones.
While Respect for Equity directly translates into steadily rising EPS (and thus stock prices) in growth phases, there is an added advantage to this simple strategy. During sluggish phases for growth, it delivers a level of comfort to the public investors that high levels of corporate governance (or transparency) as well as financial prudence is followed by such companies.
Companies with Respect for Equity also enjoy better valuations or rating in the market by way of higher P/E and P/BV multiples, while the reverse is true for serial diluters. While not a rule, it is generally observed that both transparency and financial prudence suffer in companies where there is little respect for equity. Such companies are often thought of as taking the easy way out in raising finances, and even worse as cutting corners when it comes to the transparent usage of funds.
Why low Debt / Equity is important:
A further interesting observation with regard to Debt/Equity level and Respect for Equity is that companies that falter on one of these crucial metrics tend to falter on the other too. Of course, it should be a no brainer, as fresh money coming in at frequent intervals without much accountability is a lure hard to resist for such promoters. Often, the modus operandi is that fresh equity investments are sought from non-promoters via QIP, stake sales etc to not only bring in funds via the equity route, but to jack up the Networth so that D/E levels can accommodate even more debt! And the reverse too is often attempted – i.e. to rationalize high debt, and to bring down D/E down, equity expansions are attempted whenever possible, under one pretext or other.
What goes wrong when Respect for Equity and low D/E are violated:
Why Dividend Yield should never be overlooked:
The next most important metric this Seasonal Magazine study has considered for identifying great companies is the Dividend Yield offered by them. It is perhaps the greatest irony of stock market that most investors who eventually switch from fixed income instruments like bank fixed deposits, bonds, and NCDs, into equities or mutual funds, seeking faster capital growth, disregard their core competence in assessing an instrument by its yield!
To cut a long story short, what is the assurance that a public investor gets when he puts his hard earned money into a company’s stock? All other stakeholders in a company have assurances galore – employees have salaries, vendors have contracts, and promoters or management enjoy heavy remunerations. In contrast, a public investor in stock has no such assurance that the share price would keep rising. Even worse, it may not even hold at his investment level and may even slip considerably causing huge investment loss.
Only one assurance remains for public investors, and that is spelled dividend. Even that is not a real assurance as companies can change dividend policy any day. But there are several companies that won’t change their dividend policy overnight for obvious reasons like upsetting the market, and for less obvious reasons like dividends being the primary source of remuneration for even the promoters.
But when one looks at many great companies today, you won’t find great yields like 5% or more. However, there are many early investors in such companies that enjoy a yield of not 5% or 10%, but much much higher than that, as each investor’s yield is calculated at the stock price at which their investment happened.
That is why, even today, one of the best strategies to identify emerging great companies – not current great companies per se – is to look at their dividend yield. When a company is willing to share real cash - your rightful share of the profits - with you on a regular basis, that is something to appreciate.
Dividends also provide great cushion when a company’s growth enters cyclical downturns. When share prices of such dividend paying companies correct, their yields surge, and new investors come in who are specifically looking to lock in to the investment at great yields that beat even bank FDs or bonds. So, eventually the share price too appreciates in the medium to long term.
A recent example of this phenomenon has been the leading gold loan NBFC, Manappuram Finance. On 10th September 2015, when Manappuram stock had a 52-Week Low, its effective dividend yield was an astonishing 9%, which beats FDs squarely. Prudent investors started picking the stock steadily for this yield, and fortunately the business also turned around, and today such investors are enjoying a capital appreciation too of 3X within 10 months when the stock soared from 20 rupees to 60 rupees.
But the real power of dividends can be seen from the fortunes of long-term investors in Manappuram who are getting Rs. 4 lakh as dividends alone each year for the 1 lakh they had invested in 2005. That is dividends alone, while the capital appreciation has been over 80 times during these 11 years. That is how dividends make great companies.
Some of the other metrics that Seasonal Magazine has employed in identifying emerging great companies of India include FII & DII Holding, Growth in Margin, Price / Book Value, Price / Earnings, Profit Growth, Profit Margin, Return on Assets, RoCE, Return on Equity, and Sales Growth.
Outstanding article which clearly explains what to look while investing for wealth creation.ReplyDelete