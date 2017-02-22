AISECT University: Aiming For A Skilled And Digitally Literate Workforce

"Keeping up with the times" is a motivating principle for many in the education space. However, very few like AISECT University, also compliment this with the need for swift execution. In the course of the year, AISECT University seems to have fully encapsulated the benefits of a digitally-driven future coupled with skills development programmes. In this regard, the University has recently embraced the digital wave in consonance with the State Govt's efforts and has continued to promote skill-based education through the opening of their latest campus in Jharkhand.
The university's founding principle has been towards reducing overall skills deficit and to address this requirement at two levels. Firstly, AISECT has revived the practical part of the curriculum through collaboration with local industries so as to enable a hands-on learning experience. Secondly, the setting up of Skill Academies in each academic department in collaboration with the NSDC has provided the required impetus to address the long-term concerns relating to a skilled workforce.
According to AISECT University's Vice Chancellor Prof Vijay Kant Verma, this vision is being nurtured with an emphasis on skills and research-based higher education. "AISECT University has been a progressive institution ever since its launch and I am happy that our vision has been commended at such a prestigious platform. Unfortunately, not much emphasis is given to hands-on experience and skills in the formal higher education space in India.We believe that progression is not just heading forward in the right direction, but taking all with you"
AISECT University got a shot in the arm after winning the acclaimed World Education Award (2016). The university has won the award for the 'Progressive Higher Education Institution Operating in the Private Space' category.
In early September, the University welcomed its second campus, this one in Jharkhand at Matwani in Hazaribagh district. The new campus set up by the university has all the basic amenities like that of the digital library, training and placement cell, computer laboratories, multi-skill centre and it also offers a lot of entrepreneurial opportunities to the students. The campus is spread across an area of 25,000 square feet. This is also the first private university in the district.
As of now, the university offers under graduate and post graduate programmes. The programmes are offered under different verticals like management, commerce, agriculture, art and vocational, computer science and IT. The university is also in the process of offering programmes in M.Phil and Ph.D. The university has also made one skill compulsory for the students. This will benefit the under graduate student because they leave the university with 3 to 4 skills and also with a good experience, according to Mr. Santosh Kumar Choubey, Chancellor, AISECT University.
AISECT is also not far behind in the MOOC domain. Earlier this year, AISECT launched ‘Aisectmoocs.com’, a free online Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platform, in partnership with Ireland-based Alison Group, reportedly to support the Indian government’s Skill India and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan schemes.
The MOOC platform will offer 750 diploma and certificate level courses in English and Hindi, and the company plans to add other Indian regional languages in the coming months. Being a partner under the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has enabled AISECT to reach for newer frontiers in the education space.
The university also made rapid efforts to transform itself into a cashless campus by promoting digital payments. Siddhartha Chaturvedi, director of AISECT University said, “We are planning to conduct a two- or three-day training in which we will educate students how to do cashless transactions and why it is important. We will acquire a POS machine and e-wallet of SBI. Till now, we have been taking payments by DDs and in cash. Now, cash is not an option.”
The University has also been a staunch backer of the Central Govt's efforts at promoting yoga by offering courses and curriculum development. To this extent, AISECT University and Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA) based in Bengaluru, Karnataka have entered into a five year MoU that focuses on bringing up the status and importance of Yoga by promoting it as an employable skill rather than just a practice of well-being. The MoU also includes Yoga training of AISECT University’s faculty at S–VYASA and technical training of S-VYASA Faculty on computer and electronics at AU at discounted fees.
As envisaged in their vision and mission statement, the University strives to create a world-class centre for knowledge application and not just knowledge creation. The University has put itself at the globalised forefront of a progressive India and is well positioned to impart dedicated service towards the social and economic development of the nation.
