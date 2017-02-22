LNM Institute of Information Technology: Revolutionizing IT Education In The Digital Age

Ranked 4th in the Private University category and 5th in Employability category by EDU-RAND rankings, the LNM Institute of Information Technology (LNMIIT) has come a long way. Over the years, LNMIIT has been well positioned to take advantage of the digital wave that has gripped the country's youth. The institute is a pioneering voice in the field of IT development and infrastructure, and regularly contributes to the academic discourse on topics such as computing, communications, informatics etc. With praises from acclaimed IT associations and practice leaders, LNMIIT leaves no stone unturned in its quest for creating innovation in the IT space for the larger good of society. Championed by their visionary Director, Prof S S Gokhale, the institute is putting its best foot forward to realise the IT dreams of the country. The institute has announced admissions to its post-graduate and B.Tech./ B.Tech.- M.Tech. (Dual Degree programmes for the 2017 session.
In a boost to their laudable efforts, LNMIIT recently gained NAAC accreditation of Grade A and featured in the HRD Ministry's top 100 list of best universities in the 85th position. Indeed, a fitting way to bring down the curtains on a remarkable year for the institute.
The LNM Institute Of Information Technology - Jaipur recently unlocked another achievement by receiving "The Best Accredited CSI Student Branch Award" from the Computer Society of India (CSI). The CSI is the largest and most professionally managed association of and for IT professionals in India.
Among the many mega conferences that LNMIIT organized in the previous year, one of them was The IEEE All India Students/ Young Professionals and Women in Engineering Congress 2016. The event witnessed a multitude of great inventors, professionals, entrepreneurs and visionaries of the country, with a theme of "Innovate to Create".
LNMIIT also organized a Two Day National Workshop on Design & Development of Digital Library with DSpace : Challenges & Prospects. The purpose of the workshop was to provide overview of an open source software - DSpace and also to give practical training to the participants to build digital repository collections and it will enable participants to design & develop their own digital repository using DSpace through lectures & hands-on-sessions by experts.
The institute also hosted the Fifth International Conference on Advances in Computing, Communications and Informatics (ICACCI) 2016.
ICACCI 2016 witnessed around 600 participants that included, Faculty Members, Research Scientists, Industry Participants, Research Scholars and UG/PG Students from India and abroad. The conference had 8 parallel workshops and 5 symposiums along with the main conference. There were 15 Keynote speeches and 48 parallel sessions in the areas of computing, communications, and informatics.
The keynote speakers included Prof. Erol Gelenbe, Imperial College, UK (Inventor of G-Networks and the Random Neural Network), Prof. John N Daigle, University of Mississippi, USA, Dr. Peter Mueller, IBM Zurich Research Laboratory, Switzerland and many more.
ICACCI-2016 was technically co-sponsored by IEEE Communications Society and IEEE Systems, Man, and Cybernetics (SMC) Society along with IEEE ComSoc.
The conference provided an international forum for the exchange of ideas among interested researchers, students, developers, and practitioners in the areas of computing, communications, and informatics.
With an eye for global tie-ups in this space, LNMIIT recently signed a MoU with the National Ilan University, Taiwan (NIU) for two programs - faculty and student exchange.
While BTech or MTech graduates bagging campus placements in private universities is no more a news these days, what differentiates LNMIIT is its sheer success in grooming leaders who have went on to call the shots in numerous domains. While many private and public universities in the country pay lip service to next generation values like creating not job-seekers, but job-creators, LNMIIT is one institution that has created more startup entrepreneurs than most other institutions in the private sector.
Noted startup founders and co-founders who are LNMIIT alumni include Vishal Jhalani and Ankit Singhavi (The ELITE Express), Vidit Paliwal (Bigstep Technologies), Manu Yadav (Eunike Software), Saurabh Gupta (Nutrino IT Technologies), Utkarsh Jain (CodescapeCunsultant), and Sanket Modi (Lucideous). And don’t ever think that this is a static list. Every quarter or year, another LNMIIT alumnus is likely to be added to this list, as the university is a topper when it comes to new student startups currently looking for investors in Rajasthan, and even in the whole of India.
Although their Alumni boasts of trendsetters in the digital space, there are notable examples leaving their footprint in social work and charity. An alumni from LNMIIT Anant Trivedi, along with Mahendra Bhakar, cycled 2500 km to raise funds for disabled kids. Software engineers by profession Bhakar and Trivedi have raised Rs 57,000 by cycling 2,500 km from Bengaluru to Kota for eight days to raise funds on the crowdsourcing platform, Milaap.
