Manav Rachna Educational Institutions: Inspiring Tomorrow's Education & Innovation

Faridabad based Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) have been focusing on the applied knowledge of its students, right from its inception. The Group rapidly garnered a name for itself in many academic streams, but most notably in engineering. Since then, many changes have taken place across industry sectors, and even in the nation's economy.
But this focus on applied or practical knowledge, as well as the soft skills required to work in groups, are today helping Manav Rachna graduates and postgraduates to excel in not only high-paying careers, but to chalk out start-ups of their own. A team of students from Manav Rachna International University (MRIU) was recently in the limelight for their automated and non-invasive screening tool for cervical cancer, 'Griwaditi', when they won an award at the Accenture-Yahoo Innovation Jockeys awards. President of MREI Prashant Bhalla says such a feat was possible only because the university management and the faculty were fully behind these students, even facilitating the necessary funding.
MRIU won the presitigious National Education Excellence Award 2017 for being the ‘Best University in Innovation & Research’ making its mark for its research-driven focus at the 2nd National Education Summit & Awards 2017. The passionate focus on research has been made possible by the institute’s collaborative ventures with the industry and sound knowledge partnerships with world class institutions across the globe in creating professionals who are industry-ready and technology-driven. “We are very focused on research in terms of what our students and faculty have achieved. In fact, our students are well guided by the faculty members in terms of getting the desired research results”, says Prashant Bhalla.
Manav Rachna University recently signed a four-party agreement with Institute of Management Accountants, USA for endorsement of its BBA Finance and Accounts program and to support the program in design, delivery and promotion. The other co signatories to the program include Miles Professional Education and Wiley CMAexcel.
Recently, the group partnered with Paytm, India’s largest mobile payments and commerce platform to enable cashless transactions at all major payment points within its campus. Welcoming the partnership with Paytm, Dr Prashant Bhalla, said, “We are proud to associate with Paytm to enable cashless transactions for our students. As a progressive and technology-driven institution, we feel such a tie-up will benefit students immensely for both fee payment and for small spends inside the campus. The initiative would no doubt help save their time and effort while averting the tedium of long queues. This initiative would no doubt go a long way in supporting the cause of a digital economy as the whole of the country goes cashless in a big way. ”
Already a leader in overseas academic tie-ups, MRIU has signed recent agreements with two overseas institutions - College Sevigne of France and President University of Indonesia. President Prashant Bhalla says these generic MoUs would slowly evolve into concrete projects once the faculties on either side start and deepen their interactions. MREI is also utilizing its locational advantage of being in an industrialized state like Haryana, as well as of being in Delhi-NCR.
Dr G.L. Khanna, Dean, Faculty of Applied Science, MRIU along with ace sportsmen Abhinav Bindra and Pulella Gopichand were roped in for the Government’s Task Force for next three Olympics. This has reinforced the institute’s sports-centric philosophy in its efforts to impart quality education and knowledge expertise in the areas of high performance, sports science, sports medicine, sports injuries and sports coaching. The Committee would be preparing a comprehensive action plan for the next three Olympic Games to be held in 2020, 2024 and 2028. Besides that, the task force will suggest ways to achieve synergy in the efforts of key stakeholders within Government of India and across State Governments, IOA, National Sports Federations, NGOs. The Committee would also provide significant inputs towards improving the standards of coaching and sports scientists within the country and look at ways to create and upgrade sports infrastructure needed to train top-level athletes in the country.
Recently, MREI organized a seminar on soft skills development with a Japanese organization, for its employees. Haryana is well-known for hosting the maximum number of Japanese multinationals in India. MREI students had also attracted great attention due to their innovative products & projects in display at the IITF Fair held last year at Delhi's Pragati Maidan. The university is closely working with concerned student teams to help them commercialize their suitable projects. Already, a few thriving start-ups have been incubated at the Manav Rachna campuses, and these have been doing well on both the revenue and profitability fronts. The private university is also providing great thrust on research activities, by partnering with various multinationals including majors like IBM, Maruti Suzuki, Mitsubishi, NDTV and several others. The Group has also successfully changed its focus on engineering courses to a wider variety of courses that satisfy the services sector like finance. Due to these factors, campus placements continue to be robust at MREI.
