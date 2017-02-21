Mody University: Enabling Synergy Between Academics, Industry & Sports

As part of its Founder's Day celebrations, Mody University recently held its convocation ceremony amid the presence of well-known dignitaries. There is good news for its prospective students too. The university has opened admissions to its B.Tech & Law degrees for the 2017 academic session. Not many private universities are enthusiastic about wanting to invest in sports and recreational facilities owing to a deeply academic-focused education system in India. Undoubtedly, academic excellence is what ultimately separates the wheat from the chaff. However, at Mody University of Science & Technology, one can experience the best of both worlds.
Apart from creating a safe and secure campus spanning 265 acres, Mody university has modern hostels with 24 hours WiFi connectivity that ensures not only knowledge access but always-on connectivity with parents. It also prides in having a state-of-the-art clinic with 2 residential lady doctors and female nursing staff.
Located in a serene environment at Lakshmangarh, Sikar district, the Mody University of Science and Technology was established almost 2 decades back by R.P.Mody, who serves as its Chancellor. It has been set up exclusively for girl students offering a wide variety of courses ranging from undergraduate level to doctoral level across all major disciplines including architecture, fashion design and law.
The university made headlines when its College of Law and Governance was conferred with the ‘Best Institution Award’ for maintaining ‘Excellent Standards in Academic and Extension Activities’ last year. The selection has been made out of more than 1400 law colleges and universities including National Law Universities in India. The jury for the selection was headed by the former Chief Justice of India, Jasti Chelameswar.
Led by its President Dr. Vishwanath Prasad, an internationally-acclaimed academician, the institute follows public entrances like JEE for admission and has managed to attract top recruiters like IBM, Deutsche Bank and many other MNC firms. While Mody University continues to collaborate with renowned universities world over and offer international internships, one aspect about the institute that merits special attention is its sworn commitment to imbibing a sports culture among students. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the campus area includes 17.5 acres dedicated for extensive sporting facilities including equestrian with 55 horses and an Olympian trainer and flood-lit tennis courts, despite being a girls-only varsity.
If planning a visit to the campus, a landmark attraction is the state-of-the-art meditation centre aimed at enhancing the internal strength of the students. Inspirational films are screened every Saturday to impact social sensitivity and environment consciousness amongst students and faculty members. Recently in a noble gesture, the Mody University offered a lifetime of free education for the daughters of the Uri martyrs citing its undying cause of girl education and empowerment.
In the wake of India emerging as a promising alternative education destination for the students across the world, Mody University has cemented its position as a school that offers top-notch, quality education deeply-seated in Indian culture. On this front, the university has already been enrolling students from the Indian diaspora in South East Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the United States. In the last academic year, the university is said to have admitted 50 students from the U.S.
University officials are confident that a curriculum that encompass multi-discipline courses blended with inter-disciplinary options, first-rate amenities and a grand campus, will succeed in roping Indian Americans and students from other Indian diaspora communities across the globe.
Citing Mody University's favorable student facility ratio of 12:1, its awe-inspiring academic infrastructure and leading-edge laboratories, a safe surrounding, and focus on tradition and spirituality, Dr. Luthra, Dean of Mody University's College of Arts, Science and Humanities is confident that US-based and students from other western countries would find it the perfect place to go in for higher education.
The two recent additions, namely the College of Architecture and Design and the College of Fashion Design and Merchandising have received a large number of students in their new programs. Mody University has also introduced the Choice Based Credit System under which students can take courses of their choice from any college such as an interdisciplinary program like renewable energy and IBM data analytics as part of a computer science program.
In a sign of its growing contribution in nurturing the business-ready talent in the tech arena, Mody University welcomed Oracle, the second largest software-maker behind Microsoft, for the latter's exclusive recruitment drive for identifying the best fits for their technical profile. Oracle visited Mody University for the third consecutive year in a row to recruit its engineering graduates and the aspirants didn't disappoint yet again. Bagging offers ranging between 9 to 12 LPA, the students are a testimony of the university's commitment to bridging the gap between academic excellence and industry requirements.
Attracting global corporations seem to be a walk in the park for Mody university. The institute recently signed a MoU with Ericsson (I) Global Services, the leader in the field of Communication. Gauging the current trend in this rapidly emerging field, the College of Engineering & Technology, Mody University will offer Elective Course on Advance Radio Access Network (ARAN) for pre-final year and final year students in association with Ericsson (I) Global Services. The course will be delivered by the subject matter experts from Ericsson and accordingly Faculty Development Programme will also take place.
The students at Mody University are also regularly sent to conferences and case study competitions to expose them to the dynamic functioning of the world beyond class room lectures. Notably, two of its students bagged the first position after presenting a research paper entitled “A Study on Indian Corporate Consciousness Towards Business Responsibility Reporting” in National Conference on Strengthening Indian Economy and Business : Nurturing the Present, Innovating the Future at Swami Keshvanand Institute of Technology, Management and Gramothan, Jaipur.
