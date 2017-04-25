Assam Down Town University - Spreading the Wings

From a primarily health sciences university focusing on nursing, pharmacy, and allied domains, Guwahati based Assam Down Town University is rapidly emerging as a top destination in North Eastern region of India for Engineering, Management, Hotel Management, and more.
Nobody would dispute that among all domains in higher education, health sciences remain the most challenging for universities to deploy and deliver. This is also the reason why most multi-disciplinary universities execute the health sciences diversification after maturing in other mainstream domains like science, engineering, & management.
But here is a university that has mastered the health sciences domain first. Guwahati headquartered Assam Down Town University has been a powerhouse in the North Eastern part of India, in delivering professional courses in nursing, pharmacy, allied health sciences, and paramedical education.
This is no surprise when you know that Assam Down Town University, at Panikhaiti, near Guwahati, is the brainchild of Dr. NN Dutta, MS (AIIMS), FICS, a renowned medical doctor, surgeon, & professor, who is also the Founder, Chairman, & MD of Assam Down Town Hospital.
Being a noted teacher at Guwahati Medical College for 14 years, Dr. Dutta was inspired to first start a nursing college, then a paramedical and pharmacy college, which all was transformed into a private university in 2010. Currently, Dr. Dutta serves as the Chancellor of Assam Down Town University (ADTU).
However since the last several years, Assam Down Town University (ADTU) has made its mark in all other mainstream segments like science, engineering, computer applications, management, hospitality etc.
In science and engineering, ADTU runs BTech course in five popular branches, MTech in four specializations, Bachelors in Computer Applications, BSc in Digital Filmmaking, and BSc in Information Technology. It also offers lateral entry BTech in four branches for those students with Engineering Diplomas.
ADTU’s management faculty delivers courses like Bachelors in Business Administration (BBA) and Masters in Business Administration (MBA), as well as a specialized MBA in Health Care.
Assam Down Town University’s core schools like engineering, science, and management also collaborates to offer integrated courses like BTech/MTech, BCA/MCA, and BTech/MBA.
Its hospitality school offers both Bachelors in Hotel Management, as well as Diploma in Catering & Hotel Management.
The success of these courses is evident from the kind of solid placements ADTU graduates have landed. The university has an independent Placement Cell that not only facilitates campus placements but also imparts training in soft-skills, personality development, written & oral skills, and also about how to tap the dynamically changing employment trends in both public and corporate sectors.
All modes of placement like on-campus, off-campus, & pool campus are systematically addressed.
Renowned experts in HR and industry like Dr. Tridip Chakraborti (ex-IIM), Rajiv Khurana (renowned trainer), Rajnish Virmani (management guru), Tridip Sharma (industry veteran), and others of similar profiles have successfully educated the placement seekers of ADTU.
No wonder then that HCL, IDBI Bank, CMC, HDFC Life, ITC, and Le Meridien are only a few among several companies that have successfully recruited ADTU graduates.
Assam Down Town University continues to shine in its traditional stronghold of Health Sciences, and this leadership can get only better with the passage of time. There are several reasons for this.
The Vice Chancellor of ADTU is Professor Dr Ramesh C Deka, Former Director of the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
Assam Down Town University is promoted by a Trust sponsored by Assam Down Town Hospital, the first corporate multi-speciality hospital in North East.
While Doctors lead this Trust, there are professionals from other walks of life like Engineers, Educationists etc who provide the guiding vision to this private university.
ADTU’s in-campus Teaching Hospital Block is a sprawling 2,10,000 sq ft affair, incorporating the Teaching Hospital and modern classrooms, libraries, clinics, labs, lecture theatres, seminar halls, & auditorium.
The Trust also runs a rural charitable hospital near Guwahati to provide affordable care to common people, and the two hospitals provide the additional infrastructure for training students of Assam Down Town University.
This North Eastern university’s Nursing College has been running its flagship BSc program for the past several years.
ADTU’s Pharmacy College offers an innovative 5-year Integrated BPharm plus MBA, apart from regular courses like Bachelor in Pharmacy (BPharm) and Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharm).
ADTU’s Nursing College has all popular courses like Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery, General Nursing & Midwifery, Post Basic BSc Nursing, BSc Nursing, & MSc Nursing.
The university also has an impressive Allied Health Sciences department that offers courses in biotechnology, biochemistry, dietetics & nutrition, microbiology, social work etc.
ADTU health science graduates also excel in placements, landing jobs in healthcare majors like Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Fortis-Escorts, Himalaya etc.
The university also has emerged as a leader in distance education as well as research, with its scholars recently bagging some prestigious research projects with government funding. ADTU also hosts several professional seminars and conferences.
Prof. Dr. HK Das, a renowned engineering educator serves as the Pro Vice Chancellor of ADTU. Dean of Studies at ADTU is Prof. Bandana Dutta, who retired as HoD of Anthropology at Cotton College, Guwahati, after 35 years of teaching.
One speciality of ADTU’s top management is that its Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, Pro Vice Chancellor and Dean of Studies have done their higher studies or professional training in UK or USA.
