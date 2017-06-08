Six Reasons to Desire Tritvam

Tritvam by Tata Realty And Infrastructure Ltd, the premium luxury apartment project launched in 2012, is now ready-to-occupy (Phase-1) and has recently celebrated over 200 possessions. Tritvam stands tall at the coveted Marine Drive and is today home to the affluent class of Kochi. Designed by internationally renowned architects, Tritvam is projecting several compelling reasons for prospective buyers to decide in its favour. Seasonal Magazine takes a look at some of the highlights of Tritvam.
Tritvam is by Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd. (TRIL)
Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising over 100 independent operating companies. The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust'. These companies collectively employ over 660,000 people. Tata companies with significant scale include Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Global Beverages, Tata Teleservices, Titan, Tata Communications and Indian Hotels.
TRIL is Uniquely Capable
Tata Realty And Infrastructure Ltd has done and is always in the process of doing diverse projects in almost all facets of realty and infrastructure.
TRIL is a 100% subsidiary of Tata Sons that was formed to identify the promising opportunities for growth in the Indian real estate and infrastructure sector for Tata Group.
Real estate and infrastructure projects have been identified as the initial focus area for TRIL. These include projects project management of other Tata companies, and market opportunities focusing on long term infrastructure projects of national significance such as airports, urban infrastructure, roads, bridges, as well as mixed use projects in the real estate sector.
TRIL’s portfolio today spreads across prime real estate and infrastructure projects.
REAL ESTATE:
Ramanujan IT City, Chennai
Integrated IT City of over 5 million sq ft of working space spread over 25.27 acres at Taramani in Chennai, which includes a world-class IT/ITES Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Serviced Apartments and International Convention Centre.
Trilium, Amritsar
A 7 lakh sq.ft mega mall located in the heart of Amritsar, with hypermarkets, retail stores, multiplexes, family entertainment centre, food court and banquet hall.
Capitol Heights, Nagpur
An integrated residential and retail complex sprawling over an area of 10 acres in the heart of the city of Nagpur.
TRIL IT4, Mumbai
State-of-the-art multi-tenanted facility at Malad (E) in Mumbai, fully equipped to meet the infrastructure needs of IT and ITES Companies.
TRIL is More Than Realty
Tata Realty And Infrastructure Ltd has impressive presence in the infrastructure sector. TRIL’s portfolio of infrastructure projects for the country include,
INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS:
Highways, Expressways & Bridges
4-laning of Pune-Solapur Highway - has been completed and is operational. It is a joint venture between TRIL Roads Private Limited (TRPL) and Atlantia S.P.A Italy.
Hampi Expressway - New 4-lane Highway Project, being developed on BOT (Build, Operate & Transfer) format connects Hospet to Chitradurga on NH14.
UEPL – Udaipur Chittorgarh Expressway private limited - 4 laning of the existing highway in to an expressway which is from Udaipur to Chittorgarh. This property is solely owned by Tata Realty And Infrastructure Limited
Urban Transportation & Monorail
Metro & Monorail projects on the anvil. Urban Transportation projects have already been planned for cities in India with population over 1 million, with the aim of executing it on DFBOT (Design, Finance, Build, Operate & Transfer) basis under PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode.
Airports
Development of green field airports.
Ropeways
The Dharamshala-Mcleodganj Ropeway Project is a 2 km mono-cable detachable project with a capacity to carry 1000 passengers per direction. The project awarded on PPP mode will reduce road travel by 9 kms and is targeted to be operational by year 2018.
The Rohtang/Manali Ropeway project would be about 8.6 kms. The Lower Terminal Station (LTP) is proposed at Palchan, two intermediate stations are proposed at Marhi and Gulaba and the Upper Terminal Station (UTP) at Rohtang Pass. The system involves development of 4 stations and 60 ropeway towers along the alignment.
The consortium of TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited and APHL would develop the ropeway project on BOT mode for a concession period of 40 Years. The total length of the proposed system
Railway Station Modernization
TRIL would participate in the massive opportunity of transforming railway stations in the country. Presently, TRIL is qualified to bid for the redevelopment of Bidgewasan and Anand Vihar railways stations.
Locale & Design of Tritvam
Beautiful Kerala, known for its long coastline, captivating monsoon, and lush natural greenery has only one city of international repute and amenities like international airport, metro rail, and India’s largest mall. Tritvam is right there at Kochi, forever hailed as the Queen of Arabian Sea. Tritvam is a premium luxury residential apartment development on Marine Drive, Kochi, nestled between the peaceful Arabian Sea and the soothing greens of the Mangalavanam Bird Sanctuary. With internationally renowned architect Woods Bagot of Australia, construction partner Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt. Ltd., and globally acclaimed landscape designer Made Wijaya, Tritvam promises the most exquisite and international living experience. Tritvam has been awarded a 7 star rating by rating agency CARE.
Unique Luxury of Tritvam
When Tritvam was launched in 2012, it set new benchmarks for not only real estate in Kerala, but for the sector across India. Every comfort of urban life has been thought of and provided at Tritvam - a choice of 3 & 4 BHK and Duplex Apartments, the finest Infinity pool in Kochi, a grand club House for social gatherings and banquets, a well-equipped gymnasium, jogging track & yoga centre, state-of-the-art recreational facilities & children’s play areas, thoughtful features such as dedicated pavilions & senior citizens corner, Convenience Store, adequate parking facility & 3-tier security system, eco-sensitive design with verdant landscapes.
Tritvam is now Ready to Occupy (Phase-1)
There are no two opinions that ready-to-occupy projects are the most sought after category in today’s uncertain real estate sector. This is especially so when it comes to luxury real estate development. Tritvam to ensure timely delivery has introduced 24-hours construction and next generation automated machinery in the state. Tritvam still has this momentum when it is currently in the final stages of its finishing works. TRIL has taken special care to ensure that customers and prospective customers can track the development through its website, with updates including project photos regularly posted. No wonder, then that Tritvam is often visited by NRIs and HNIs from across India. Tritvam has obtained the occupation certificate (for phase 1) and over 200 handovers have been completed.
