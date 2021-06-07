SRM Hosts Global Conclave on Sustainable Agriculture

|Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan, President, SRM University - AP
Amaravati based SRM University - Andhra Pradesh, has hosted an international conclave on the sustainability of agriculture on June 3rd & 4th 2021. Over 100 participants including 20 distinguished panelists and 20 presenters made it an event of immense value for everyone involved in the theory and practice of sustainable agriculture.
Distinguished participants in this SRM international conclave were from Arizona State University, USA; International Food Policy Research Institute; Commission for Agriculture Costs and Price, Government of India; Indian Council for Agricultural Research; Delhi School of Economics; JNU; BSMRAU, Bangladesh; Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvanathapuram; Symbiosis School of Economics, Pune; Amity University, Sharda University, and several other institutions.
The event was hosted by the Department of Economics, SRM-AP and the opening remarks by Prof. VS Rao, Vice-Chancellor of the University, set the tone for the whole event, when he reminded everyone that despite the current world agricultural production being enough to feed the entire world, over 821 million people still suffer badly from hunger. Prof. Rao also touched upon the various means to integrate smallholders into a new digitally driven agri-food system that takes care of data, agri inputs, marketing, finance, training etc.
The first keynote speech of the conclave was by Prof Vijay Paul Sharma, Chairman, Commission for Agriculture Costs and Price (CACP), Ministry of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare, Government of India. The keynote focused on the shift in agriculture from supply driven to demand driven and what should be the right kind of government interventions to improve farmers’ welfare, shortage of labor and mechanization, technology, credit infrastructure, public investment, and climate change.
SRM Group of Institutions, including SRM University, Andhra Pradesh; SRM Institute of Science & Technology near Chennai; SRM University, Delhi-NCR; SRM University, Haryana; and SRM University, Sikkim have made it a habit of hosting such conferences of national and international prominence on breakthrough developments in various subjects including medicine, engineering, business, finance, management, law, science etc, which keeps the huge family of SRM students and faculty updated with all the latest knowledge.
SRM collaborates with renowned universities like University of California at Berkeley for entrepreneurship development; SRM faculty has come to be ranked among the top 2% researchers in biotechnology; SRM students win prestigious international scholarships like the Erasmus Mundus; and SRM institutions consistently come top in campus placements with almost all renowned domestic & MNC giants recruiting its students.
Admissions are now open to various courses in SRM of institutions. Recently, SRM has revised the SRMJEEE 2021 phase 2 exam dates. Now, Phase 2 of SRM engineering entrance exam 2021 will be held on June 29 and 30. Also, the last date for applying for SRMJEEE Phase 2 is changed to June 20. Earlier, SRM had conducted phase 1 of SRMJEEE 2021 on May 23 and 24 in remote proctored mode, the results of which are already out.
No comments:
Post a Comment