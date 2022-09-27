SRM's Mega Convocation for 7380 Graduands

World is looking at India with admiration and expectations that we will contribute to solving global issues such as clean energy, water remediation and clean environment, said Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, Prinicipal Scientific Adviser to Government of India. This is certainly within our reach, said Professor Ajay, while delivering the graduation day address.
Over 7380 graduands from the Faculty of Engineering and Technology including 107 PhD Scholars received degrees and 77 students who have secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd ranks in their respective subjects were awarded gold medals.
The Principal Scientific Adviser Prof. Ajay also received an honorary degree of Doctorate of Science (Honoris Causa) during the graduation day in recognition of his contribution to the field of science.
Speaking to the graduands further, Prof. Ajay said our research has to be on par with the best in the world in all disciplines ranging from basic sciences, engineering to humanities. “I urge you to push the frontiers of knowledge and translate this knowledge towards societal development,” exhorted Prof. Ajay.
The Principal Scientific Adviser encouraged the students to enhance creativity in themselves. “Creativity should be a part of your DNA,” he opined. Speaking about education, the eminent scientist said the motto of all universities should be to promote innovation in teaching, learning and research and cross pollinate new ideas, new technologies and new world views.
The Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somanath was also awarded an honorary degree of Doctorate of Science (Honoris Causa) in recognition of his contribution to the field of science. He was the guest of honour during the graduation day.
Addressing the students, Somanath said the next 25 years would be known as 'Amrit Kaal' for our nation, as commendable work is to take place in the fields of science and technology which can transform this country. It is time to kindle the spirit in our young population and motivate them to play a crucial role in the progress of the nation.
Vice chancellor of SRMIST Prof. C Muthamizhchelvan delivered the welcome address and presented the annual report. SRMIST is an educational institution that is offering multi disciplinary education and has made steadfast progress since its inception. The institution has garnered good ratings in recognition of its work. The institution has created a space for itself in the higher education sector in the country.
Pro Chancellor (Academics) of SRMIST Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Registrar of SRMIST Dr. S Ponnusamy, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Medical) of SRM Medical College and Research Centre Col. Dr. A Ravikumar and Controller of Examinations at SRMIST Dr K Gunasekaran were among others present during the 18th Convocation of SRMIST.
