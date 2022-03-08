Odisha Based KIIT All Set to Achieve 100% Placement Soon

|Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT
When the latest round of placements for this ongoing academic year was completed, the leading deemed-to-be-university has landed placements for 3000 eligible students of the current BTech batch, out of a batch size of 3500 students.
What is more, multiple offers have been raining on KIIT students, despite this being a most difficult academic year due to the pandemic’s unprecedented second wave and the suddenly erupting invasion of Ukraine by Russia. These 3000 students have bagged over 4200 job offers, even under this scenario.
The Bhubaneswar headquartered KIIT had begun its first round of placements in May 2021, with the ‘Day One’ numbers from four major MNC firms alone amounting to over 2000 offers. This had marked a major breakthrough for KIIT as unlike its peers based in metro cities, the university had to battle the image of being housed in a relatively economically backward state of the country.
The deemed university’s placement performance this year, by way of quantity and quality, since that momentous Day One, shows that it has successfully broken that mould and that it is giving BTech aspirants of Odisha no more reason to go searching for a university outside the state at a much higher cost.
For instance, the average CTC in this year’s placements is Rs. 6.05 lakhs per annum, which is a 30% growth over the average CTC last year. Out of the 3000 students who already bagged placement offers, 1500 students have obtained it from Tier 1 or ‘Dream Companies’ with an average CTC of Rs. 8.10 lakh per annum.
KIIT also proved that it is attracting topnotch talents, when five of the students in this batch obtained the highest CTC of Rs. 52 lakh per annum, which is comparable to the best institutions in the country. Thirty-five companies also offered above average CTC of Rs. 10.00 lakh or above per annum, to get such high quality recruits trained to perfection at KIIT.
The faculty of KIIT has also been an inspiration for these students to outperform. While various KIIT faculty routinely end up as newsmakers, two innovations by Prof. Biswaranjan Acharya of the School of Computer Engineering deserve a special mention.
The young Prof. Acharya has successfully created an advanced wearable biomedical device that takes multiple automatic inputs from the user via sensors to assess the stress and anxiety level of its users, and suggest remedial measures like engaging them in soothing talk or notifying some friends or relatives!
This invention is likely to bag an international patent, much like Prof. Acharya’s earlier invention of a high-tech glove for visually impaired people that helps them to detect and navigate obstacles around them, which had bagged a patent from the Australian Government. With such exceptional faculty to inspire, it is no wonder that KIIT students are performing well in the real world too, for which the acid test is campus placements.
Assisting KIIT Founder Prof. Achyuta Samanta in the exemplary running of this deemed university are Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Vice-Chancellor, and Prof. Saranjit Singh, Pro-Vice-Chancellor.
