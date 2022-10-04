IFHE Becomes a Top-30 University With NAAC A++ Grade

There are more than one thousand universities in the country and it is no small feat to be one among the Top 30. The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), a deemed-to-be university has achieved this now when it was awarded the coveted A++ Grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), recently.
Hyderabad based ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) is not new to awards or accreditations. Its constituent, ICFAI Business School (IBS) Hyderabad, had earlier received the prestigious international accreditations of AACSB and SAQS, as well as the top most ratings from the leading Indian private rating agencies, CRISIL and ICRA.
However, IFHE’s recent win of the NAAC A++ Grade is a unique achievement as it makes IFHE one among the Top 30 Universities of India with this rating, among more than one thousand peer universities. IFHE has achieved an institutional CGPA of 3.59 out of 4, and the accreditation is valid for a period of 5 years effective from September 13, 2022 to September 13, 2027.
The National Assessment and Accreditation Council is an autonomous body of Government of India, funded by the UGC, and hence a high NAAC rating is eagerly coveted by all universities. The NAAC Peer Review Team had visited the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad Campus from 7th to 9th September 2022.
The important parameters that have been considered while awarding the A++ Grade to IFHE were its curriculum, teaching and learning practices, research, state-of-the art infrastructure, student support and progression, transparent governance, leadership and management, and the other best practices established by the Institute.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. LS Ganesh, Vice Chancellor said,“ It is a proud moment in the history of our University. With an A++ Grade, we are one among the top-most rated 30 Universities out of more than 1000Universities in the country. These 30 universities have attained the prestigious A++ Grade after the introduction of the revised accreditation framework by NAAC in July 2017.
However, the Vice Chancellor also proved that he knows all about the responsibilities this brings. Said Prof. Ganesh, “While the A + + Grade brings with it benefits such as additional autonomy, it also imposes upon us the additional responsibility of sustaining the good work done and enhancing the quality initiatives of the university.”
The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) is a Deemed-to-be University under section 3 of the UGC Act 1956 consisting of Faculty of Management (ICFAI Business School), Faculty of Science & Technology (IcfaiTech), Faculty of Law (ICFAI Law School) and ICFAI School of Architecture.
